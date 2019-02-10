Home / News / New pastor takes ‘long road’ to Iowa
The Rev. Willy Mafuta wants his churches to become even more involved in their communities.

New pastor takes ‘long road’ to Iowa

Wed, 10/02/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Born and raised in Africa, Mafuta wants to bring ‘energy’ to churches in New Hampton, Ionia
By: 
Bob Fenske

Willy Mafuta couldn’t help but chuckle when he was asked about snow; after all, the pastor at the United Methodist and United Church of Christ churches in New Hampton and the UCC Church in Ionia was born and raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“I’ll never forget when I first saw snow,” he said with a smile, “and I thought, ‘What is this?’ I’ve been here [in the United States] for more than 20 years, and I’m used to it, but I don’t think I’ll ever like it.”

But the chance to impact lives, to show that the church is the place where people are given their most precious gift — the opportunity to love — and to help pour that love back into a world that desperately needs it makes it all worth it.

For more on this story see the October 1 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here