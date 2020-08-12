New public works director is excited to return home

In so many ways, Casey Mai and his family had found a home in northern Minnesota.

Mai had a good job as the planning director for the city of Bemidji, and his family lived in one of the more scenic cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

“We loved it up here,” he said in a phone interview Friday, “but that 6 1/2-, 7-hour drive to see family, that was the tough part. I’m from New Hampton, my wife went to school at Clarion-Goldfield, we have a 15-month-old son … we wanted to get closer to home.”

And his hometown provided him an opportunity to do just that.

Goodbye Bemidji; hello, New Hampton, where Mai will become the city’s public works director when we flip the calendar from 2020 to 2021.

“I’m super excited about the opportunity,” said Mai, a 2005 graduate of New Hampton High School. “We have a lot of potential in New Hampton."

