New restaurant owners laud area’s support

Brett and Lavonne Ohm and their two sons, Wyatt and Blake, pose for a picture at the restaurant, Poor Richard’s, the family purchased late last year.

Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Bob Fenske

Lavonne Ohm can tell you the exact time she learned that Iowa’s governor was closing the state’s restaurants.

“Eleven a.m., March 17,” she said, “and for a minute, I think my heart stopped.”

Ohm and her husband, Brett, took over ownership of Poor Richards from Mike and Shirley Tronya just several months before — Nov. 1, to be exact — and because of a global pandemic, their little pizza and chicken restaurant in New Hampton was in jeopardy.

For more on this story see the April 7 Tribune.

