New sales manager begins work at Trib

An Iowa native and newspaper veteran has been named the new sales manager of the New Hampton Tribune, Nashua Reporter and ADverstiser.

Tim Craig began work in New Hampton on Jan. 2 and will lead the sales effort for the three products.

“I’m very excited to connect with our customers here in New Hampton and Nashua,” Craig said. “I’ve worked for newspapers virtually my entire life, and I believe we not only tell the stories of our communities but we can help our customers be more successful.”

Christopher Hall, the president of Enterprise Media, said Craig is an excellent addition to the staff.

“He was a great find for us,” he said. “The community will be served well with Tim as the new sales manager. He has great experience and a work ethic that will serve both our customers and our products very well.”

Craig is a native of Grinnell and attended the University of Northern Iowa and graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism.

His most recent job in the field was with Yellowstone Newspapers in Montana, where he served as marketing director and publisher for three newspapers, but he returned to Iowa last year to run an orchard near Ottosen in the north-central part of the state.

For more of this article, see Friday’s Tribune.