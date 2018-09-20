New salon offers a variety of services

The building has been updated, remodeled and now is open for business. Bloom Hair Studio is ready to cover hair styling, perms, waxing, nails and a variety of needs for the Nashua area residents.

Owner and stylist Chloe McMichael may be a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School but she has created her home and business in Nashua now.

She has been a stylist for four years in Waverly and decided to start her own studio since she has been in Nashua for seven years now.

