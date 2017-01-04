New school plans are taking shape

New Hampton’s new middle school is taking shape, but the project may not be bid until later this summer as revisions are made to the project that will be funded by the $19.415 million bond referendum voters approved in February.School Board members met with the district’s consultant and architect, Merle Rambo, for 90 minutes on Tuesday night.Rambo’s Facilities Cost Management Group (FCMG) is serving as the district’s owner representative during the building project.He told board members that soil borings were complete and that the board may have to use a little of its contingency fund to deal with some soil issues.“It’s nothing we didn’t expect necessarily,” he said, “and it’s why you have contingencies built into your budget.”He also gave the board a “tour” of the new middle school, competition gym and lunchrooms. Rambo said staff members have been helpful in providing ideas.“You have to remember what we presented to voters was a concept,” he told board members, “but now we’re really getting into the details.”He also updated the board on how the process will work in coming months and said that FCMG is already working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office so that once the final plans are submitted, they can be approved in a timely manner.For the complete story see the 3/31/2017 New Hampton Tribune.