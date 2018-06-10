Home / News / New school takes shape!

New school takes shape!

Sat, 10/06/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
At long last, walls of new middle school finally go up
By: 
Bob Fenske

The contractors building New Hampton’s new middle school, competition gymnasium and industrial technology and vocational agriculture center told Superintendent Jay Jurrens he would be surprised at just how fast the walls of the new facilities would “go up” once they get started.
“But I have to tell you, it’s surprised me how fast it really has gone,” Jurrens said Wednesday afternoon, two days after the first of the 200 “tip-up panels” arrived at the construction site. “It looks cool, and we can finally see what we’ve been envisioning for so long.”
