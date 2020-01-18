A new sport in town

When the Carey family is teaching the sport of pickleball, they are patient, kind and considerate.

Going up against each other, they’re ruthless.

Hunter Carey hit a shot at the Chickasaw Wellness Complex Friday morning so hard that his dad, Scott, didn’t stand a chance.

“Sorry,” said Hunter.

“No you’re not,” Scott shot back with a grin.

“Yeah, really, I’m not.”

