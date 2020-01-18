Home / News / A new sport in town
A new sport in town

Sat, 01/18/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Pickleball gaining popularity among all ages
Dorothy Huber

When the Carey family is teaching the sport of pickleball, they are patient, kind and considerate.

Going up against each other, they’re ruthless.

Hunter Carey hit a shot at the Chickasaw Wellness Complex Friday morning so hard that his dad, Scott, didn’t stand a chance.

“Sorry,” said Hunter.

“No you’re not,” Scott shot back with a grin.

“Yeah, really, I’m not.”

For more on this story see the January 14 Tribune.

