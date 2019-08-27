Home / News / New student board member appreciates having a voice

New student board member appreciates having a voice

Tue, 08/27/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Rosonke sworn in, says he is ready to represent students
By: 
Bob Fenske

Evan Rosonke came to his first School Board meeting as its student representative ready to bring up an issue.

In other words, the New Hampton High School senior was ready to hit the ground running.

“And then fixing the parking lot was on the agenda before I had a chance to say anything,” he said with a laugh, “so maybe, I’m already doing something right. Or they can read minds.”

For more on this story see the August 27 Tribune.

