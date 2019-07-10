New Theisen’s store opens in style

A dream 10 years in the making came to realization Friday morning when New Hampton’s new Theisen’s store opened.

And the new store’s “soft opening” came with a little style as the American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 Color Guard held a short ceremony before raising the flag for Theisen’s first day.

“It was certainly a nice touch,” said Chris Theisen, the vice president of operations for the Dubuque-based, family-owned company. “This is an exciting day for us as a company. It turned out beautifully.”

