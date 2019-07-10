Home / News / New Theisen’s store opens in style
Before the new Theisen’s store in New Hampton opens for the first time, city and company officials pose for a photo with the American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 color guard that raised the flag at the old Shopko building. Pictured are New Hampton Economic Development Director Tammy Robinson; Theisen’s Vice President of Operations Chris Theisen; the Legion’s Paul Kruger, Clark Budweg, Jeff Macon, Ron Pethoud and Brian Quirk; Theisen’s Store Manager Brian Kellogg and Economic Development assistant Megan Baltes.

New Theisen’s store opens in style

Mon, 10/07/2019 - 10:38am Bob Fenske
Company vice president appreciative of those who helped store make move to new home
By: 
Bob Fenske

A dream 10 years in the making came to realization Friday morning when New Hampton’s new Theisen’s store opened.

And the new store’s “soft opening” came with a little style as the American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 Color Guard held a short ceremony before raising the flag for Theisen’s first day.

“It was certainly a nice touch,” said Chris Theisen, the vice president of operations for the Dubuque-based, family-owned company. “This is an exciting day for us as a company. It turned out beautifully.”

For more on this story see the October 8 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

