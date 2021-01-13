New year, new chairman

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors not only welcomed two new members during its first meeting of 2021, but it also landed a new chairman.

Supervisors on Monday elected one of those new members, Rick Holthaus, as chairman in what some courthouse observers saw as a surprise move, although Holthaus had served two terms on the board from 2009 to 2017.

Jacob Hackman has served as the board chairman for the past three years and won re-election this past November for his District 3 seat.

“I shall not, will not be a dictator,” Holthaus said after he was elected to the post on a 3-2 vote. “If I have to, I will be a moderator … but what I’m really hoping is that I can be a facilitator.”

He also added that he wants the current Board of Supervisors to be more “consistent” in how it runs its meetings after he was elected after a relatively tense nomination period to kick off the new year.

Newly-elected Supervisor Matt Kuhn nominated Holthaus for the position while Tim Zoll nominated Hackman.

Holthaus, Kuhn and Jason Byrne all voted for Holthaus while Hackman and Zoll voted for Hackman.

