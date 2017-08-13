Home / News / Newest Hall-of-Famer humbled by Extension honor
Marguerite Ashley receives her Chickasaw Extension Hall of Fame plaque from her daughter, Sarah, at last month's Chickasaw County 4-H and FFA Achievement Show.

Newest Hall-of-Famer humbled by Extension honor

Sun, 08/13/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Ashley honored for her work as a 4-H volunteer leader
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

Marguerite Ashley smiled as she talked about that July evening when she became a member of the Chickasaw County Extension 4-H Hall of Fame.
“I wondered why my daughter was going up to the stage to speak,” she said, “and honestly, even when I thought she was talking about me, I really didn’t have a clue. And you know, there are a lot of people more deserving than me.”
Those that nominated her for the award, though, think otherwise.
“Marguerite Ashley is receiving the Hall of Fame Award [because she] has set a good example of a 4-H leader and community citizen in Chickasaw County,” they wrote on her nomination form. “She has been an inspiring leader by coaching and mentoring new leaders and youth throughout her career.”
But tell the longtime 4-H volunteer she is deserving and you’ll get a Marguerite Ashley smile.
“I am honored, but I’m not sure I’m deserving,” she said. “I will say this: I have really enjoyed doing what I’ve done with these kids all these years.”
— For more on this story, see the June 11 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here