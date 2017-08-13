Newest Hall-of-Famer humbled by Extension honor

Marguerite Ashley smiled as she talked about that July evening when she became a member of the Chickasaw County Extension 4-H Hall of Fame.

“I wondered why my daughter was going up to the stage to speak,” she said, “and honestly, even when I thought she was talking about me, I really didn’t have a clue. And you know, there are a lot of people more deserving than me.”

Those that nominated her for the award, though, think otherwise.

“Marguerite Ashley is receiving the Hall of Fame Award [because she] has set a good example of a 4-H leader and community citizen in Chickasaw County,” they wrote on her nomination form. “She has been an inspiring leader by coaching and mentoring new leaders and youth throughout her career.”

But tell the longtime 4-H volunteer she is deserving and you’ll get a Marguerite Ashley smile.

“I am honored, but I’m not sure I’m deserving,” she said. “I will say this: I have really enjoyed doing what I’ve done with these kids all these years.”

