Newspaper welcomes its new publisher

Kevin Brown has a passion for community newspapers, and he believes they can make a firm imprint on communities like New Hampton.

It’s one reason he’s excited to be taking over the reins of the New Hampton Tribune and the Nashua Reporter as the papers’ new publisher.

“Community newspapers are the backbone of Iowa,” said Brown, who took over his new duties on Monday, “and we’re here to stay. People believe in them, they need them and they know they serve a strong purpose.”

Brown was introduced to the Tribune staff on Friday, and Enterprise Media CEO and President Christopher Hall said Brown’s wide variety of experience in newspapers led to the decision to bring him to the Tribune and the Reporter.

“Kevin really has done it all at newspapers,” Hall said, “and we brought Kevin on board to make an immediate positive impact on the communities our newspapers serve.”

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 18 New Hampton Tribune.