NFL game takes backseat to this halftime tribute

Kevin Frey figured it would be an emotional Sunday when he traveled to Minneapolis to watch his favorite NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings, take on the Arizona Cardinals.

And those feelings had nothing to do with football, either, even though pretty much every parishioner of Trinity Lutheran Church, where Frey serves as pastor, will tell you there’s no more diehard Vikings fan than Frey.

Instead, the Oct. 14 game in which the Vikings honored all those affected by cancer had everything to do with the true love of his life, his wife of 37 years who passed away at the age of 57 on Aug. 17.

“I knew it would be hard,” Frey said, “but I was surprised at how fast the tears came. It was just really, really emotional. Holding that picture of Val, knowing what she had gone through … I’m glad we were able to do it, but man, it really hit me hard.”

