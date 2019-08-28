NH pool ends summer with a bang

With the 2019 pool season coming to a close, one more late night swim was needed in order to truly finish out the year. Having been rescheduled from the previous Monday, there was a big turnout. The back-to-school theme drew both families and high schoolers to the pool for one more fun summer night in the water.

The back-to-school theme stemmed from an idea by Tara Hackman at the Park and Recreation Office. Instead of admissions every attendee had to bring a school supply to get into the pool and in turn would receive a free glow stick to swim with. The supplies will go to the local schools to be put into use as classes go back in session.

Normally late night swims are every second and fourth Monday of the summer and pool manager Michelle Nystel says they tend to have a large crowd of older kids.

For more on this story see the August 27 Tribune.