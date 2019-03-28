NH, TV artists awarded at recent juried shows

Several art students from New Hampton and Turkey Valley received awards in the juried Northeast Iowa High School Art Show last Wednesday at Upper Iowa University.

Some 200 high school artists registered for the show, which was held in the Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at UIU’s Edgar Fine Arts Hall in Fayette.

Three New Hampton students each earned third place in their project categories: Adrian Rings in photography, Taylor Philo in printmaking and Sara Howe in craft. New Hampton students registered 32 projects. Three Turkey Valley students each earned second place in these categories: Jason Herold in printmaking, Shayla Knutsen in craft and Raquel Schmitt in ceramics; and a fourth student, Kaylie Klimesh, received honorable mention in sculpture. Turkey Valley students registered 15 projects.

