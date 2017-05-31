Home / News / NHHS student ready for unique summer

NHHS student ready for unique summer

Wed, 05/31/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Heit set to travel to Ethiopia after selection as World Food Prize intern
By: 
Brittany Stange

Hannah Heit is preparing for an epic summer experience.
The New Hampton High School junior is traveling to Ethiopia as a Borlaug-Ruan International intern through the World Food Prize.
Heit will join 23 other students, from 12 different states, at renowned international research centers and NGOs this summer to delve into issues relating to global hunger and poverty during an eight-week, all-expenses-paid internship in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
Heit will be stationed in Addis Abada, at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI).

For the complete story see the 5/30/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

