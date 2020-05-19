Home / News / NHHS alum tries to make big day special with video
New Hampton High School graduate Savannah Anderson says she started her new business as way to alleviate the stress she faces in college.

NHHS alum tries to make big day special with video

Tue, 05/19/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Anderson puts hours and hours into high school’s virtual commencement
By: 
Bob Fenske

Savannah Anderson, if she had to guess, worked on the video that lasts a mere 194 seconds for eight to 10 hours.

The New Hampton High School 2020 Graduation Preview may not be long, but boy oh boy, that 3 minutes and 14 seconds is, in a word, powerful.

“I really wanted to do something special, and not just have a virtual graduation ceremony,” Anderson said. “I wanted, I don’t know, something meaningful, something that really hit home to what a different year this has been for this class. It took forever, but it was worth it.”

For more on this story see the May 19 Tribune.

