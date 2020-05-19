NHHS alum tries to make big day special with video

Savannah Anderson, if she had to guess, worked on the video that lasts a mere 194 seconds for eight to 10 hours.

The New Hampton High School 2020 Graduation Preview may not be long, but boy oh boy, that 3 minutes and 14 seconds is, in a word, powerful.

“I really wanted to do something special, and not just have a virtual graduation ceremony,” Anderson said. “I wanted, I don’t know, something meaningful, something that really hit home to what a different year this has been for this class. It took forever, but it was worth it.”

