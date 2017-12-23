NHHS dancer beats nerves to make history

The “butterflies” kept Jenna Murray from even thinking about the chance that she could make a little history on the dance floor.

“Oh my gosh, yes, I was nervous,” the New Hampton High School junior said about her performance at the state solo individual dance competition, “but then again, I’m always fighting nerves. If it’s the dance team or I’m by myself, I’m kind of a wreck.”

She couldn’t help but laugh at herself; then again, she did make history so a little self-deprecating humor was fairly easy to handle.

Murray became the first New Hampton student to ever receive a Division I rating at the state solo competition that was held last month in Newton, and she’s already looking forward to next year.

You see, Murray was the “tester,” if you will, for the New Hampton program, and when she returns to the competition in 2018, she’ll be bringing a few friends who will also compete.

