NHHS grad ‘covers’ first state tournament

New Hampton High School graduate and iawrestle.com reporter Ryan Anderson interviews a wrestler Friday night during the semifinal round of the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines.

Wed, 02/26/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Anderson says working with iawrestle.com not only about cash but staying involved in athletics
By: 
Bob Fenske

Ryan Anderson sat in the Wells Fargo Arena and took a well-deserved rest late Friday morning.

For 2 1/2 days, the 2019 New Hampton High School graduate had been running all over the arena, securing interviews for iawrestle.com., a website devoted to all things wrestling in Iowa.

“It’s fun, but it’s definitely tiring,” the current University of Iowa student said. “It would probably help if I got some sleep at night, but you know …”

For more on this story see the February 25 Tribune.

