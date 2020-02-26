NHHS grad ‘covers’ first state tournament
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Anderson says working with iawrestle.com not only about cash but staying involved in athletics
By:
Bob Fenske
Ryan Anderson sat in the Wells Fargo Arena and took a well-deserved rest late Friday morning.
For 2 1/2 days, the 2019 New Hampton High School graduate had been running all over the arena, securing interviews for iawrestle.com., a website devoted to all things wrestling in Iowa.
“It’s fun, but it’s definitely tiring,” the current University of Iowa student said. “It would probably help if I got some sleep at night, but you know …”
For more on this story see the February 25 Tribune.