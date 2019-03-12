NHHS grad honored by TV station’s award

Ryan Huffman was battling a nasty cold that Monday, but after spending a weekend in Minneapolis watching his beloved Oakland Raiders, he knew calling in sick was out of the question.

Midway through the day, his principal knocked on the door of his Osage Middle School social studies classroom and asked if he had a moment to talk in the hallway.

“It’s not like you’re going to say no to your principal,” said Huffman, a 2005 graduate of New Hampton High School and longtime substitute and coach for the Chickasaws. He laughed as he recalled that day. “I didn’t think I had done anything wrong, but at least I wasn’t called to the principal’s office, right?”

For more on this story see the December 3 Tribune.