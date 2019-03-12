Home / News / NHHS grad honored by TV station’s award

NHHS grad honored by TV station’s award

Tue, 12/03/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Huffman’s Osage students nominate middle school teacher for the Golden Apple Award
By: 
Bob Fenske

Ryan Huffman was battling a nasty cold that Monday, but after spending a weekend in Minneapolis watching his beloved Oakland Raiders, he knew calling in sick was out of the question.

Midway through the day, his principal knocked on the door of his Osage Middle School social studies classroom and asked if he had a moment to talk in the hallway.

“It’s not like you’re going to say no to your principal,” said Huffman, a 2005 graduate of New Hampton High School and longtime substitute and coach for the Chickasaws. He laughed as he recalled that day. “I didn’t think I had done anything wrong, but at least I wasn’t called to the principal’s office, right?”

For more on this story see the December 3 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here