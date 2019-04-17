NHHS grad receives Wartburg Young Alumni Award

Writing and presenting formal speeches aren’t typically a part of the day-to-day routine for math teachers.

David Voves, a 2003 New Hampton High School graduate who teaches in Charles City, worked on his speech for a couple of weeks, trying to get the wording just right.

He wanted to include a quote attributed to Rita Pierson, the famous teacher, speaker and advocate for education who passed away about a year ago.

“Every child deserves a champion: an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists they become the best they can possibly be,” Pierson said.

“I love this quote, but I believe Rita was incorrect in using the word ‘child,’” Voves said. “I believe the word ‘child’ should be replaced with ‘person,’ to make it ‘every person deserves a champion.’ God has blessed me with champions, and I would not be who I am today without them.”

