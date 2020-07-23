NHHS graduate leaves ‘legacy’

He’s the kind kid.

“Being a good person is his legacy,” says former high school Activities Director and now-Middle School Principal Brad Schmitt.

“He’s a good person with a kind heart and he accepted his leadership [roles] and faithfully executed them with seriousness. He will definitely be successful just because of the approach he took in his leadership roles and the kind-hearted person he is.”

Ethan Rosonke is a member of the Class of 2020 who has spent the last four years, and longer, serving his school in various dimensions, but with the same goal: to be the best Chickasaw and person he can be and help others to be the same.

When the homecoming king, student body president and now NHHS alum was asked last week what he believes his legacy is at New Hampton, how he hopes to be remembered, he paused for a moment to reflect and then answered this.

“My legacy is probably like the tech guy who helps everyone. I’d like to be remembered as kind and a leader of the school.”

