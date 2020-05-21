NHHS seniors receive a ‘serving’ admonition

Michael Kennedy virtually stood before the members of the New Hampton High School Class of 2020, and took a moment to talk to them last Tuesday night.

And we’re hoping they listened and took the longtime New Hampton attorney’s advice and filed it away.

In a typical year — OK, in any other year but this one — Kennedy would have had a chance to speak directly to those high school seniors while presenting the Dick and Marie Heying scholarships, but obviously, this year hasn’t even been close to typical.

For more on this story see the May 19 Tribune.