NHHS speech students shine at state contest

NHHS speech students shine at state contest

Tue, 03/14/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
By: 
Bob Fenske

If you go 8-for-10 in speech, your team has a dang fine day.And that’s exactly what the New Hampton High School speech team did on Saturday at the individual state contest that was held on the campus of Waldorf University in Forest City.“I thought they all did great,” New Hampton coach Jason Speltz said after eight of his team’s entries earned Division I ratings at the contest. “I really couldn’t have asked for anymore from these kids.”At the state contest, a competitor must receive a I rating from at least two of the three judges to receive the coveted rating.For the complete story see the 3/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

