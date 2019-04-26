Home / News / NHHS students gear up for hectic weekend

NHHS students gear up for hectic weekend

Fri, 04/26/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Grand march, prom, post-prom and coffeehouse concert are part of the mix
Bob Fenske

Here’s a guarantee you can take to the proverbial bank: There are going to be some tired kids walking the halls at New Hampton High School on Monday.
Let’s face it, this may be the most hectic weekend on the school calendar for students, and it has nothing to do with games, meets and matches and has everything thing to do with New Hampton’s unique double — prom on Saturday and the Coffeehouse Concert on Sunday.
Start with prom that kicks into high gear on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. with the grand march, although it starts much earlier than that for some students.
— For more on this story, see the April 26 New Hampton Tribune.

