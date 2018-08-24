NICC officials make pitch to extend levy

On Sept. 11, voters in the Northeast Iowa Community College district, which includes New Hampton and Turkey Valley in Chickasaw County, will go to the polls to decide whether to continue the college’s existing bond levy at the same rate.

Chickasaw County students and their families are benefiting financially and time-wise from educational programming the community college offers them. New Hampton City Council heard about what the college has done for the community and what the bond levy seeks to support from Wendy Mihm-Herold, vice-president of business and community solutions at NICC on Monday.

“Also more importantly, I just want to call your attention to the impact we actually already have in the greater Chickasaw County area; 209 students last year received college credits while they were in high school, which equals about 2,282 college credits,” Mihm-Herold said.

