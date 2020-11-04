Home / News / NICC serves as catalyst for advanced manufacturing industry growth
Engineering Technology students at Northeast Iowa Community College use 3D printers to manufacture products as the college prepares students — both traditional and non-traditional — to fill jobs in the manufacturing sector.

NICC serves as catalyst for advanced manufacturing industry growth

Sat, 04/11/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Submitted by Northeast Iowa Community College

Manufacturing fuels our Northeast Iowa economy. 

These companies, and the people they employ, bring new products to national and international markets in nearly every industry. Every day, manufacturers impact not only their own success, but that of the local communities they serve and the people they employ. 

Northeast Iowa Community College has the good fortune to play a role in this success. By working closely with manufacturing companies, the College identifies and develops customized training programs for their employees. Advanced manufacturing training programs in robotic welding, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), SolidWorks software, Lean manufacturing and other areas help serve as a catalyst for business growth. 

