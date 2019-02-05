Home / News / Nice try Old Man Winter

Nice try Old Man Winter

Thu, 05/02/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
A little snow can’t halt Nashua-Plainfield’s ‘Forever Young’ prom
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Months of planning was almost postponed after a winter storm warning was issued for Saturday, which caused a panic with the Nashua-Plainfield students who were attending prom.
Snow, rain and dreary conditions, however, did not postpone the prom for the students, and it went on without a hitch. This year’s theme was “Forever Young” and Scott Stroud was the announcer for the Grand March.
The girls spent hours getting ready Saturday and wore beautiful dresses, had their hair, nails and make up done for the evening. The guys wore tuxes which made them look their best for the evening.
— For more on this story, see the May 2 Nashua Reporter.

