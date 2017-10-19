Nine candidates seek city offices in Nashua

Nashua residents won’t be lacking for options when it comes to next month’s city elections; in fact, they have nine candidates to choose from.

Early voting has started for the Nov. 7 election, and Nashua has contested races for both mayor and city council.

Butch Betsinger will square off against Robert Maravetz for the mayoral office currently occupied by Angie Dietz, who chose not to run for re-election.

Two City Council seats are up for election, and incumbents Tom Johnson and Rolland Cagley are being challenged by Scott Cerwinske, Harold Kelleher III, Dave Lentz, Terry McGinnis and Kristen Nosbisch. An eighth name, Kirk Schmitt, will be on the ballot, but he has announced his withdrawal from the race because he will soon be moving out of the city.

Early voting can be done at the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office in New Hampton or by requesting a ballot by mail.

Polls on Nov. 7 will be open from noon to 8 p.m., and the winners of the election will take office on Jan. 1.

The Reporter asked candidates to fill out questionnaires about themselves and the issues facing the city.

For bios of all the Nashua candidates, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter.