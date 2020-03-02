Home / News / No Old Man Winter?
St. Joseph Community School student Mason Phillips blows a bubble that 3-4 grade teacher Dawn Heying measures during an activity that was part of National Catholic Schools Week.

No Old Man Winter?

Mon, 02/03/2020 - 10:59am Bob Fenske
For once, St. Joseph Community School’s ‘week’ isn’t marred by the weatherman
By: 
Bob Fenske

You know that adage about the third time is the charm?

Well, it’s actually a lie, at least when it comes to National Catholic Schools Week because the reality is this: It took seven years for St. Joseph Community School Principal Christina Carlton to experience a full National Catholic Schools Week.

“No snow, no polar vortex, no nothing,” Carlton said Friday afternoon after a week full of activities at the New Hampton private school. “Honestly, I don’t think since I’ve been here, we’ve had a full week of school for National Catholic Schools week.”

For more on this story see the February 4 Tribune.

