No one injured in fire at GMT Corporation in Nashua

Photos taken after a Saturday fire at the GMT Corporation in Nashua shows smoke damage to the outside of the building.

Wed, 08/02/2017 - 6:00am Dorothy
By: 
Thomas Nelson

    Instead of fighting a controlled fire Saturday, 102 emergency workers fought a real one.
    A fire broke out at the GMT Corporation in Nashua, no one was injured, but there was damage to the ceiling and outside of a warehouse.
    The fire started near a paint booth, around 9:30 a.m. and spread from there.
    Prior to the fire 102 emergency workers, including fire fighters, dispatchers and police officers, were preparing to practice on a controlled fire in Nashua.
    The City of Nashua had scheduled a controlled burn of the old Coop building around 9 a.m.
    Before officials had the chance to start the fire, another one broke out at the GMT Corporation in Nashua.
    "They were just about ready to light it," said Nashua Fire Chief Tom Johnson.

    More on the story may be found in the Aug. 1 Tribune and the Aug. 3 Reporter.
 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

