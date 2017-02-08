No one injured in fire at GMT Corporation in Nashua

Instead of fighting a controlled fire Saturday, 102 emergency workers fought a real one.

A fire broke out at the GMT Corporation in Nashua, no one was injured, but there was damage to the ceiling and outside of a warehouse.

The fire started near a paint booth, around 9:30 a.m. and spread from there.

Prior to the fire 102 emergency workers, including fire fighters, dispatchers and police officers, were preparing to practice on a controlled fire in Nashua.

The City of Nashua had scheduled a controlled burn of the old Coop building around 9 a.m.

Before officials had the chance to start the fire, another one broke out at the GMT Corporation in Nashua.

"They were just about ready to light it," said Nashua Fire Chief Tom Johnson.

More on the story may be found in the Aug. 1 Tribune and the Aug. 3 Reporter.

