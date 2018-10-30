No school Nov. 7 for state volleyball

New Hampton Community Schools and St. Joseph Community School will not have classes on Wednesday, Nov. 7, so that students and staff members can attend the Class 3A state volleyball tournament.

The Chickasaws beat Camanche 3-0 on Monday night to qualify for their first state tournament since 1973, and New Hampton will play Tipton at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

School officials made the decision on Tuesday to call off classes that day, although the day will have to be made up later in the year.