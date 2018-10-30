Home / News / No school Nov. 7 for state volleyball
New Hampton players celebrate their Class 3A regional volleyball title Monday night.

No school Nov. 7 for state volleyball

Tue, 10/30/2018 - 12:43pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton, St. Joe's call off classes
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Community Schools and St. Joseph Community School will not have classes on Wednesday, Nov. 7, so that students and staff members can attend the Class 3A state volleyball tournament.

The Chickasaws beat Camanche 3-0 on Monday night to qualify for their first state tournament since 1973, and New Hampton will play Tipton at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

School officials made the decision on Tuesday to call off classes that day, although the day will have to be made up later in the year.

 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

