Home / News / No-Shave month takes on new meaning

No-Shave month takes on new meaning

Wed, 11/14/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Group puts away the razors in November to help with 3D mammography
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash & Bob Fenske

Participants in the “Most Valuable Beard” contest are clean shaven and “ready to grow” for a cause.
They’re taking part in a fundraiser during “no-shave November” to help Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton’s campaign to bring a 3D mammography unit to the hospital.
The hospital recently announced the start of its “Detect It, Treat It, Defeat It” campaign.
Proponents say 3D mammography has a number of advantages, including giving doctors and technologists the best opportunity to perform a mammogram that will result in a conclusive diagnosis with one exam, reduce call backs and eliminate the anxiety those “call backs” cause.
The FDA-approved 3D mammography machine increases accurate outcomes for both recalls (49 percent) and biopsy (21 percent) compared with 2D mammography while reducing recalls for false positives by 40 percent.
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 13 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here