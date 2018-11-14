No-Shave month takes on new meaning

Participants in the “Most Valuable Beard” contest are clean shaven and “ready to grow” for a cause.

They’re taking part in a fundraiser during “no-shave November” to help Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton’s campaign to bring a 3D mammography unit to the hospital.

The hospital recently announced the start of its “Detect It, Treat It, Defeat It” campaign.

Proponents say 3D mammography has a number of advantages, including giving doctors and technologists the best opportunity to perform a mammogram that will result in a conclusive diagnosis with one exam, reduce call backs and eliminate the anxiety those “call backs” cause.

The FDA-approved 3D mammography machine increases accurate outcomes for both recalls (49 percent) and biopsy (21 percent) compared with 2D mammography while reducing recalls for false positives by 40 percent.

