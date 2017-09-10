Noah, is the ark available?

New Hampton’s small but mighty student section braves one very rainy football game Friday night, but then again, it was a pretty rainy few days for the area as some areas of the county reported receiving almost 4.5 inches of precipitation.

The boys playing the football game on Friday night loved it.

The fans? Not so much.

If you love rain, New Hampton was the place to be Thursday, Friday and Saturday as the area got soaked and then some.

After dropping more than a half of an inch of rain on Thursday, Mother Nature got serious on Friday — officially delivering 1.5 inches of rain on New Hampton. And she wasn’t done, either, as almost another 1.5 inches of rain fell on Saturday.

By the time the sun came out on Sunday, though, parts of Chickasaw County had received almost five inches of rain over the previous three days.

