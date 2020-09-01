Home / News / Non-traditional Democrat touts ability to beat Trump
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer talks with voters after concluding his question-and-answer session during a campaign stop at Klunder’s Kafe on Saturday, when he joked that he was glad “I wasn’t driving our bus because that was a tight turn.”

Non-traditional Democrat touts ability to beat Trump

Thu, 01/09/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Billionaire long shot makes his pitch to voters during Saturday stop at Klunder’s
Bob Fenske

Tom Steyer believes one way Democrats can beat Donald Trump in 2020 is to run an outside-of-the-box candidate, and guess what?

That describes the California billionaire to a proverbial T.

“I’m not your typical Democrat,” he said, “but a typical Democrat is not going to beat Trump.”

And he went after Trump almost immediately.

For more on this story see the January 7 Tribune.

