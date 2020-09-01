Non-traditional Democrat touts ability to beat Trump
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Billionaire long shot makes his pitch to voters during Saturday stop at Klunder’s
Bob Fenske
Tom Steyer believes one way Democrats can beat Donald Trump in 2020 is to run an outside-of-the-box candidate, and guess what?
That describes the California billionaire to a proverbial T.
“I’m not your typical Democrat,” he said, “but a typical Democrat is not going to beat Trump.”
And he went after Trump almost immediately.
