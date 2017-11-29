Nosbisch appointed to Nashua City Council

Monday’s Nashua City Council meeting will bring a new face to the table after Kristen Nosbisch was appointed by the Council during the last meeting.

Nosbisch has been appointed to finish the term of former Councilman Kyle Lane, who resigned on Oct. 16.

Nosbisch was a candidate in the municipal elections earlier this month, and she finished fourth in the Nov. 7 election for two City Coucncil seats.

“After being notified that I have been appointed to City Council, I have to be honest and say that I have mixed feelings,” said Nosbisch. “I am excited and looking forward to the opportunity of being part of something that brings the people of Nashua together and being a voice for everyone; but at the same time, I look at the way things are and some of the negativity surrounding this position and honestly it scares me a little.”

