Nosbisch will be next New Hampton police chief

New Hampton has a new police chief, or at least it will on Aug. 27 after Mayor Deb Larsen appointed Zachary Nosbisch and the City Council approved his salary at a meeting Monday night.

Nosbisch, who worked as a police office in New Hampton for seven years before taking a job as a deputy with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office in 2013, will begin work on Aug. 27 and replace retiring Police Chief Mike Anderson.

Nosbisch will spend his first week working with Anderson, who has served as the city’s top police officer for 32 years.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I’m excited — a little nervous, too, but mostly excited,” Nosbisch said after Monday night’s meeting. “It’s a new responsibility, a new challenge, but I like those things. I’m ready to go.”

He said he has appreciated the fact that the current members of the police department who applied for the position have reached out to welcome him to his new post.

“All of them have called and congratulated me and that means a lot to me,” he said. “We’re all in this together and we all want to provide our residents a safe community.”

The 34-year-old Nosbisch is a 2003 graduate of New Hampton High School, and his first job in law enforcement was as a dispatcher at the Charles City Police Department. He also served as a jailer at the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office before being hired as a full-time officer in New Hampton in 2006.

Larsen told council members that she and a committee that included City Attorney Kevin Kennedy, Chickasaw County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath, Councilmen Scott Carey and Matt Kuhn and DHS official Erica Troyna interviewed a number of candidates and that the committee unanimously chose Nosbisch as the city’s next chief.

“We held seven interviews for this position,” she told the council, “and are confident that Zachary will best enhance our department and bring a cohesive working relationship with all of our emergency and law enforcement entities.”

