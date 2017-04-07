Not so fast, there will be a rally

There will be a motorcycle rally this year in New Hampton, after all.

Less than two weeks after Davis Rally organizers announced that they would not hold their rally in 2017, New Hampton Boy Scout Troop 48 stepped in last week and announced it would sponsor a rally Sept. 8-9 in New Hampton.

“We’ve helped the Davises for so many years with the camping, and it’s always been a big fundraiser for us,” Scoutmaster Tony Trower said. “When they announced [last week] that they were 100 percent sure they were not going to have the rally, we thought, ‘Why not us?’”

Trower made the announcement late last week, and the reaction he said has been overwhelmingly positive.

— For more on this story, see the July 4 Tribune