Now it's rain causing area some issues

Thu, 05/10/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Torrential rainfall leaves roads a mess, further delays planting
Bob Fenske

Well, at least it was more typical spring weather, right?
After enduring an April that featured more snow than rain, Chickasaw County was hit with several old-fashioned thunderstorms last week that dropped almost three inches of rain on Nashua and up to five inches in areas north of the city.
The rains that fell overnight on Thursday led to flooded roads on Friday and heightened concerns from area farmers who are still trying to get their crops planted.
