Home / News / Now, Lawler steps to plate

Now, Lawler steps to plate

Wed, 06/13/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Pat and Joann Costigan will lead the parade at Irish Fest
By: 
Bob Fenske

Ask Pat and Joann Costigan how they came to be the grand marshals for this Saturday’s Irish Fest Parade, and they’ll give you a quick smile.
“They asked,” said Pat, and his wife finished the sentence, “And we really couldn’t say no. I’m not sure we’re the ones they should have asked, but it is a nice honor and very humbling.”
Don’t get the Costigans wrong, they love the little town they have called home pretty much their entire married life. While Pat has run Kohlmeyer Inc., a siding business based in Lawler, they raised their four children and never really thought about leaving.’’
— For more on this story, see the June 12 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here