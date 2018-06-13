Now, Lawler steps to plate

Ask Pat and Joann Costigan how they came to be the grand marshals for this Saturday’s Irish Fest Parade, and they’ll give you a quick smile.

“They asked,” said Pat, and his wife finished the sentence, “And we really couldn’t say no. I’m not sure we’re the ones they should have asked, but it is a nice honor and very humbling.”

Don’t get the Costigans wrong, they love the little town they have called home pretty much their entire married life. While Pat has run Kohlmeyer Inc., a siding business based in Lawler, they raised their four children and never really thought about leaving.’’

— For more on this story, see the June 12 New Hampton Tribune.