For now, Nashua city leadership is in flux

Nashua’s road to hiring a city administrator recently hit a speed bump, and now the city is also without a city clerk.

Mayor Angie Dietz late last month vetoed the employment contract for a Minnesota woman who was set to become the city’s first city administrator around July 1.

And during a regular meeting Monday night, Dietz told council members that “the city clerk position is open now and Tabatha is no longer with us.”

Dietz was referring to Tabatha Caswell, who had been on a leave of absence since March.

The announcement came six days after another meeting in which Dietz explained why she vetoed the contract to hire Rachel Leitz as Nashua’s new city administrator.

The City Council, by a 3-2 vote, had approved the employment contract with Leitz on May 22, but on May 24, Dietz vetoed the contract, citing financial concerns.

