For now, New Hampton to use sign to deal with sump pumps

New Hampton City Council authorized Street Superintendent Junior Mai last week to purchase a sign to warn of water on the street with verbiage to be determined. The reasoning is to improve the city’s legal footing in case anyone slips in an area or areas where sump pumps are discharging onto city streets.

The issue exists, in part, because of lack of drainage behind the curb. A contributing factor is that sump pumps are not allowed to discharge into the storm sewer because the wastewater plant lacks the room to treat that extra water.

“The insurance company’s correct, we could get sued if somebody gets hurt slipping and falling … In that context, signage never hurts,” City Attorney Kevin Kennedy said.

