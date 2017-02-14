New Hampton School Board President Joe Rosonke couldn’t help but laugh when asked about what the approval of last week’s bond referendum means for him and his fellow board members.“I’m guessing we’re in for more meetings,” he said, “but this is one time that’s a really good thing.”But in all seriousness, school district officials are bracing for a busy couple of years after voters approved a $19.415 million bond referendum that will lead to the construction of a new middle school, competition gym and a high school vocational agriculture and industrial technology center.As Superintendent Jay Jurrens put it the day after 62.2 percent of voters said yes to the referendum, “now, the real work begins.”Officials from Facility Cost Management Group, which will serve as the district’s owner’s representative during the construction process, went to work on the project almost immediately after they received word that voters had approved the referendum.For the complete story see the 2/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.