NPHS Drama presents The Addams Family Musical

Members of “The Addams Family” had their lives change forever over the weekend as Nashua-Plainfield High School students presented the always-fun musical.

“Friday was great and Sunday was AMAZING!” said Director Paige Malven. “I am so proud of the leadership skills these students showed the last couple months. We had terrific crowds for both productions and I look forward to growing this program.”

(Katelyn Laird) comes home for a visit with some amazing news for her family, first that guests were coming to dinner. Outsiders Mal (Caleb Winters) and Alice (Marissa Fuerstenberg) came to dinner with their son Lucas (Drew Moine) but no one knew why or what to except.

Gomez (Tanner Striegel) and Morticia (Jayne Levi) were put to the test along with Pugsley (Dawson Schmitt), Uncle Fester (Levi Williamson), Grandma (Carlee Smith) and Lurch (Cole Demro) when the real reason for the dinner came out, Wednesday and Lucas were getting married.

For more of this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter.