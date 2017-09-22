Numbers tell technology tale at school

It’s not that New Hampton School Board members didn’t realize the school district has made giant strides in technology.

But when the district’s technology coordinator, Jeremiah Cantu, finished his short presentation at Monday’s board meeting, board members realized just how far New Hampton has come in a relatively short amount of time.

“It’s amazing to me when you see these numbers,” Board Member Damian Baltes said. “I’m not sure how you keep track of everything.”

Superintendent Jay Jurrens asked Cantu to give a “technology update” to the board, and on Monday, he shared numbers to show the growth of technology usage in all three of the district’s schools.

In 2008, when Cantu came to New Hampton, the district had three routers, two computer carts and 350 devices.

Now, the district has 80 routers, 16 carts and approximately 2,250 devices — ranging from iPads to Chromebooks to computers to DVRs to printers to sound systems — that Cantu oversees.

