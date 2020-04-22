Nursing home thanks workers with a ‘raise’

Kaitlain Schmitt totally gets the anxiousness some of her employees and the residents of New Hampton Nursing and Rehab are feeling these days.

The Coronavirus COVID-19 has hit nursing home and long-term care facilities around the nation especially hard, but Schmitt also knows how important it is for residents to see those familiar faces each day.

So the nursing home director and her leadership team came up with a unique incentive for its employees: In addition to their regular pay, employees are receiving $2 per hour in Chamber Bucks during the crisis.

