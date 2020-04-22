Home / News / Nursing home thanks workers with a ‘raise’
New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Recreation Director Donna Rosonke works with resident Roger Nosbisch during a computer activity last week.

Nursing home thanks workers with a ‘raise’

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton Nursing and Rehab thanks employees with an extra $2 per hour in ‘Chamber Bucks’
By: 
Bob Fenske

Kaitlain Schmitt totally gets the anxiousness some of her employees and the residents of New Hampton Nursing and Rehab are feeling these days.

The Coronavirus COVID-19 has hit nursing home and long-term care facilities around the nation especially hard, but Schmitt also knows how important it is for residents to see those familiar faces each day.

So the nursing home director and her leadership team came up with a unique incentive for its employees: In addition to their regular pay, employees are receiving $2 per hour in Chamber Bucks during the crisis.

For more on this story see the April 21 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here