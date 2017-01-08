OB nurse loves work at hospital

The dream for Brenda Joens — all the way back to her high school years — was to become a nurse, but then, as she puts, “life took over.”

Yet, while the flame flickered at times over the years, it never was extinguished.

“It was always in the back of my mind, and every year I’d say next year,” she said. “And next year would come, and I’d say it again.”

But finally, the Riceville resident made the decision that “next year” had arrived and she returned to school at North Iowa Area Community College eight years ago to study nursing.

Joens has three children, and she said it wasn’t always easy. But she also had her husband, Darryl, in her corner.

“He did the whole Mr. Mom thing so I could study,” she said, “and without my husband, there was just no way."

