Offering up a variety of plays

Fri, 11/09/2018 - 5:59pm Bob Fenske
Nashua-Plainfield students take to the stage on ‘A Night of Shorts’
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

“A Night of Shorts” was not about Master of Ceremonies Wiley Jenison’s shorts collection, it was a few chosen scenes in different plays for the audience to experience from the Nashua-Plainfield High School Drama Department.
Friday evening and Sunday afternoon, community members, friends and family gathered for the annual fall play.
The first short was “Garage Sale” written by Mike Willis. Mrs. Williams (Cadence Ellifritz) is having a garage sale since her and her daughter, Samantha (Carlee Smith) will be downsizing. 
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 8 Nashua Reporter.

