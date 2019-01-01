Office World sold, will stay in family

After more than three decades of ownership, Lynn and Linda Schwickerath are selling the business, Office World, to their son, Brad, on Wednesday [Jan. 2], Lynn announced in a letter to customers last month.

The couple purchased the business as Ed’s Office Machines in February 1986.

The business, which Lynn has run with the help of his family, sells office supplies, office furniture and custodial equipment. Lynn also sells nightcrawlers and wax worms out of the back of the shop as Back Door Bait.

— For more on this story, see the Jan. 1 New Hampton Tribune.